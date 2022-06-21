FIR against bouncers for assault on Noida’s Sector 78 high-rise residents
Noida: Police have booked bouncers, allegedly hired by a builder, for thrashing residents of a high rise in Sector 78. Residents of Sunshine Helios on Sunday alleged that they were manhandled by the building developer’s strongmen.
Homeowners were protesting that building maintenance be handed over to the Apartment Owners Association (AOA) according to rules.
“Following a complaint filed by Colonel (Retd) GS Sidhu, resident, Sunshine Helios, we have registered a case under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 147 (punishment for rioting) of the Indian Penal Code against unknown miscreants. Taking preventive action under section 151 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, seven people were arrested on Sunday and taken in custody. We are looking at CCTV footage and videos of the incident to identify the accused,” said Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, Gautam Budh Nagar.
The protest was called after thirteen people, including 5 children, were stuck inside an elevator in Tower E of the society for nearly 24 minutes on Saturday. Following this, residents organised a protest on Sunday at 1:30pm, demanding handover of maintenance to the AOA. They got into an argument with promoter Harendra Yadav’s staff at around 6pm and were allegedly manhandled. They said that according to court orders, it’s the elected AOA’s responsibility to maintain civic affairs in the complex.
In the videos doing rounds on social media platforms, a group of men were seen thrashing another group, after the latter asked to hand over building maintenance to the AOA. Residents alleged three people sustained minor injuries during the incident.
Sunshine Helios promoter Harendra Yadav on Sunday said, “I have nothing with this fight at the Helios society because I am travelling. Actually the fight broke out between two groups of security agencies. As the old agency staff was being forced out by new security agency men hired by residents it sparked the clash. I have already handed over the maintenance to AOA but the matter is pending in high court.”
However on Monday, after the FIR was filed, Yadav did not respond to calls and messages despite repeated attempts.
-
Agnipath stir: Nearly 1,000 people arrested in Bihar so far for violence, arson
The Eastern Central Railway (ECR) on Saturday announced regulation of train operations that remained in effect till Monday. According to a statement from the zone, the restrictions will be done away with starting Tuesday due to improvement in law and order in Bihar. “We are drawing the schedule accordingly,” zonal chief public relations officer Virendra Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity
Bulldozers have lately become a talking point in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government making good use of them while taking action against properties of rioters and criminals. The chief minister is often referred to as ‘Bulldozer Baba’.
-
Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail
Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics