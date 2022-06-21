Home / Cities / Noida News / FIR against bouncers for assault on Noida’s Sector 78 high-rise residents
noida news

FIR against bouncers for assault on Noida’s Sector 78 high-rise residents

Noida: Police have booked bouncers, allegedly hired by a builder, for thrashing residents of a high rise in Sector 78
HT Image
HT Image
Published on Jun 21, 2022 12:13 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Noida: Police have booked bouncers, allegedly hired by a builder, for thrashing residents of a high rise in Sector 78. Residents of Sunshine Helios on Sunday alleged that they were manhandled by the building developer’s strongmen.

Homeowners were protesting that building maintenance be handed over to the Apartment Owners Association (AOA) according to rules.

“Following a complaint filed by Colonel (Retd) GS Sidhu, resident, Sunshine Helios, we have registered a case under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 147 (punishment for rioting) of the Indian Penal Code against unknown miscreants. Taking preventive action under section 151 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, seven people were arrested on Sunday and taken in custody. We are looking at CCTV footage and videos of the incident to identify the accused,” said Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, Gautam Budh Nagar.

The protest was called after thirteen people, including 5 children, were stuck inside an elevator in Tower E of the society for nearly 24 minutes on Saturday. Following this, residents organised a protest on Sunday at 1:30pm, demanding handover of maintenance to the AOA. They got into an argument with promoter Harendra Yadav’s staff at around 6pm and were allegedly manhandled. They said that according to court orders, it’s the elected AOA’s responsibility to maintain civic affairs in the complex.

In the videos doing rounds on social media platforms, a group of men were seen thrashing another group, after the latter asked to hand over building maintenance to the AOA. Residents alleged three people sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Sunshine Helios promoter Harendra Yadav on Sunday said, “I have nothing with this fight at the Helios society because I am travelling. Actually the fight broke out between two groups of security agencies. As the old agency staff was being forced out by new security agency men hired by residents it sparked the clash. I have already handed over the maintenance to AOA but the matter is pending in high court.”

However on Monday, after the FIR was filed, Yadav did not respond to calls and messages despite repeated attempts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Protestors set ablaze Farakka Express train at Danapur Railway Station during a protest against the Agnipath scheme, in Patna, Bihar. (Photo by Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)

    Agnipath stir: Nearly 1,000 people arrested in Bihar so far for violence, arson

    The Eastern Central Railway (ECR) on Saturday announced regulation of train operations that remained in effect till Monday. According to a statement from the zone, the restrictions will be done away with starting Tuesday due to improvement in law and order in Bihar. “We are drawing the schedule accordingly,” zonal chief public relations officer Virendra Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.

  • People seen hanging from the bulldozer as the groom rides the machine to reach his wedding venue in Uttar Pradesh. (Screengrab.ANI video)

    Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity

    Bulldozers have lately become a talking point in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government making good use of them while taking action against properties of rioters and criminals. The chief minister is often referred to as ‘Bulldozer Baba’.

  • NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik.

    Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail

    Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.

  • Paramilitary personnel stand guard at the barricaded area where a violent protest broke out on June 10th against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her alleged remarks on Prophet Muhammad, in Ranchi on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (ANI Photo)

    Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names

    According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.

  • The cumulative Covid-19 tally of Maharashtra touched 79,15,418 on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Yogendra Kumar)

    Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them

    Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out