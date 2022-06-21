FIR against bouncers for assault on Noida’s Sector 78 high-rise residents

Noida: Police have booked bouncers, allegedly hired by a builder, for thrashing residents of a high rise in Sector 78. Residents of Sunshine Helios on Sunday alleged that they were manhandled by the building developer’s strongmen.

Homeowners were protesting that building maintenance be handed over to the Apartment Owners Association (AOA) according to rules.

“Following a complaint filed by Colonel (Retd) GS Sidhu, resident, Sunshine Helios, we have registered a case under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 147 (punishment for rioting) of the Indian Penal Code against unknown miscreants. Taking preventive action under section 151 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, seven people were arrested on Sunday and taken in custody. We are looking at CCTV footage and videos of the incident to identify the accused,” said Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, Gautam Budh Nagar.

The protest was called after thirteen people, including 5 children, were stuck inside an elevator in Tower E of the society for nearly 24 minutes on Saturday. Following this, residents organised a protest on Sunday at 1:30pm, demanding handover of maintenance to the AOA. They got into an argument with promoter Harendra Yadav’s staff at around 6pm and were allegedly manhandled. They said that according to court orders, it’s the elected AOA’s responsibility to maintain civic affairs in the complex.

In the videos doing rounds on social media platforms, a group of men were seen thrashing another group, after the latter asked to hand over building maintenance to the AOA. Residents alleged three people sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Sunshine Helios promoter Harendra Yadav on Sunday said, “I have nothing with this fight at the Helios society because I am travelling. Actually the fight broke out between two groups of security agencies. As the old agency staff was being forced out by new security agency men hired by residents it sparked the clash. I have already handed over the maintenance to AOA but the matter is pending in high court.”

However on Monday, after the FIR was filed, Yadav did not respond to calls and messages despite repeated attempts.