Fire breaks out at Greater Noida gym; 5 rescued

Greater Noida: Five people were rescued after a massive fire broke out at a gym in Greater Noida’s Sector 1 on Thursday morning, fire officials said, adding that it took them three hours to fully extinguish the blaze but there were no casualties. Five fire engines were rushed to the spot and it was found that five people were stuck on the terrace. (HT Photo)

According to officials, a local resident alerted the fire control room about a fire at a gym on the second floor of a two-storeyed building in Sector 1. Five fire engines were rushed to the spot and it was found that five people were stuck on the terrace.

“As the fire broke out, many people working out in the gym left the premises, but five of them rushed to the terrace. Due to heavy smoke at the exit, they were trapped. But we rescued them safely and controlled the fire within an hour,” said Ajay Kumar, fire officer, Ecotech-1.

But it took three hours to completely douse the blaze and cool off the premises, he said.

“Prima facie, it is suspected that the fire broke out due to a short-circuit,” added Kumar.

He said the firefighters used cranes to break the front glass of the building for ventilation and used a ladder to sprinkle water from the backside of the building.

Separately, a massive fire broke out at a two-storey factory involved in wooden die making in Udyog Kendra-1, Greater Noida.

Fire officials said they received information about the fire late Wednesday evening. “As the fire erupted in a large area and engulfed the premises massively, 10 fire engines were pressed into service to control the fire,” said Pradeep Kumar Chaubey, chief fire officer (CFO), Gautam Budh Nagar.

It took around four hours to control the blaze but no casualties were reported. It is suspected that the fire broke out due to a short-circuit, the CFO added.