Fire rips through Greater Noida paper mill, none hurt

A fire ripped through a paper mill in Greater Noida Saturday morning, gutting raw material in a large quantity although no individual was hurt in the blaze, officials said.

"Fire-fighting is underway. Around a dozen fire tenders are pressed into service to control the blaze at the R S Paper mills in the Site 5 area of Kasna, an industrial hub," Chief Fire Officer Arun Kumar Singh said around 7.30 am.

Singh, who was leading the operations at the site, said no person was hurt in the blaze, which spread on the ground floor of the mill where the raw material was stored.

"A tin shade has fallen down, making fire-fighting a little challenging at the moment but efforts are on to control the blaze," he said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he added.