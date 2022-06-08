Five days after Kanpur riots, GB Nagar Police conduct anti-riot mock drills in sensitive areas
The Gautam Budh Nagar police on Wednesday conducted anti-riot mock drills in communally sensitive areas in the district, officials said, adding they were preparing to control a possible law and order situation that could arise during Friday prayers.
Senior police officers said the drills were undertaken in the wake of the violence that erupted in Kanpur on June 3 in protest against the objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammed made by former spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party Nupur Sharma last month on national television.
They said they also held a peace-keeping committee meeting with religious leaders in the district.
“The leaders were asked to avoid any kind of rumour being spread by miscreants and inform police immediately if anti-social elements attempt to cause untoward incidents,” said an officer.
The department has also cancelled leaves of all personnel and asked them to be on their toes in the coming days, senior police officers said. According to Love Kumar, joint commissioner of police, Gautam Budh Nagar, the anti-riot mock drills were conducted in communally sensitive areas of the district.
“Officers of each zone practised with the police force and Pinaka Commandos. All the policemen were trained in the use of tear gas, anti-riot guns and other anti-riot equipment. They also practised how to provide first-aid to injured policemen or the general public during riots and take them to a safe place,” he said.
The Pinaka Commandos is a specially trained unit of 25 personnel of the Gautam Budh Nagar Police, which came into existence after the commissionerate police system was adopted in the district.
The commandos are equipped with safety gear and can be deployed in situations like hostage crisis or terror threats, according to officials.
“In Noida zone, the drill was practised in eight to 10 vulnerable places. For Friday, we have specified places that will need heavy police deployment,” said Ranvijay Singh, additional DCP (Noida).
In central Noida zone, the drill was conducted in Haldoni area, and in Greater Noida zone, the drill was conducted in Dadri area, added joint CP Kumar.
“We have identified over 20 vulnerable spots in our zone. We will make sure no law and order situation issue occurs in the coming days. We will also deploy maximum force on Friday,” Harish Chandar, Deputy Commissioner of Police Central Noida said.
Meanwhile, DCP Greater Noida Meenakshi Katyayan said “We conducted drills at four highly sensitive area including Dadri, Jarcha, Dankaur and Jewar. We have identified over 20 vulnerable places in Greater Noida zone,”.
