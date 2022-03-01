Five detained for nuisance outside police post in Noida

Five men were detained on Tuesday for allegedly creating nuisance outside a police post in Noida’s Sector 113.

According to police, the men were celebrating the success of one of their friends. Police took action after a video clip of the incident was shared on social media. In the video, the five friends can be seen drinking alcohol, playing loud music and dancing on top of two cars, police said, adding that the two cars can be seen parked just outside Sorkha police post in Noida.

“A video came to the fore on Tuesday morning through social media where some people could be seen creating nuisance outside Sorkha police post. The police post seen in the video is not functional at the moment as renovation work is underway. Taking cognisance of the video shared on Twitter, an investigation was launched,” said Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

During investigation, the cars seen in the video were traced and police teams managed to zero in on the five miscreants, he added.

“The five people were detained on Tuesday afternoon. During interrogation, they revealed that one of them had recently got a new job in the banking sector and they were celebrating his success,” Singh said.

Sharad Kant, station house officer, Sector 113 police station, said that the suspects have been detained under Section 151 (prevention of commission of cognisable offences) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and they have also seized the two cars seen in the video.