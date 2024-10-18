Five-member safety committee formed to monitor lifts, escalators in GB Nagar

A five-member safety committee, chaired by Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma, has been established to monitor and review safety and functioning of lifts, escalators in high-rise buildings in Gautam Budh Nagar, said officials on Thursday. In the event of an accident, a joint investigation will be conducted by an electrical inspector and an executive magistrate, with the committee submitting a comprehensive report to the DM. (HT Photo)

Operators are required to register their lifts and escalators, maintain logbooks, and ensure annual maintenance.

The five-member safety committee, comprising vice-chairman of the development authority, additional district magistrate (finance & revenue), municipal commissioner/executive officer, executive engineer from public works department and assistant director of electrical safety, will meet quarterly to review incidents and address safety concerns.

This move follows the implemention of the Uttar Pradesh Lift and Escalator Rules, 2024, which came into effect on September 25, 2024. The process is aimed at ensuring swift and appropriate action while addressing rising concerns over the safety of lifts and escalators in the district, informed officials.

A government order issued recently by principal secretary Narendra Bhooshan emphasizes accountability, making registration and annual maintenance mandatory to prevent accidents, said officials.

“The safety of residents and visitors in Gautam Budh Nagar is our priority and to ensure that, a five-member committee has been formed for proactive monitoring and timely intervention to prevent lift mishaps. We will ensure strict compliance with the new rules, and any negligence in maintenance or safety standards will attract swift action,” said DM Verma.

Officials said the committee will meet quarterly to review incidents and address safety concerns. In the event of an accident, a joint investigation will be conducted by an electrical inspector and an executive magistrate, with the committee submitting a comprehensive report to the DM.

The primary responsibilities of the panel include overseeing maintenance protocols, ensuring compliance with safety standards, and taking swift action in case of accidents.

A significant mandate under the rules is the maintenance of an accident logbook, which must be readily available for inspection by the assistant director of electrical safety or other authorised officials. In the event of an accident, the DM will coordinate a joint investigation involving the electrical inspector and an executive magistrate to determine the cause and responsibility.

President of the District Residents Welfare Association (DDRWA), praised the formation of the committee. “While the committee is a positive step toward enhancing safety, it would have been beneficial to include representatives from residents’ associations in Noida and Greater Noida. Their insights could provide a deeper understanding of residents’ concerns and help address the unique challenges we face,” he said.