noida news

Fog effect: Six injured as heavy vehicles collide on Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Dankaur

Noida: As many as six persons were injured after five to six heavy vehicles collided on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Dankaur on Sunday morning
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:50 PM IST

Noida: As many as six persons were injured after five to six heavy vehicles collided on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Dankaur on Sunday morning.

The incident took place around 8:30 am due to low visibility amid dense fog in the area, police said. The collision between the vehicles led to a heavy traffic jam in the morning. According to officials, a police team removed the damaged vehicle from the accident site, using cranes, around 9 am.

Senior sub-inspector Firoz Khan, Dankaur police station, said that a truck hit a mini truck from behind near Dadopur village in Uttar Pradesh. “The two vehicles were travelling from Ghaziabad to Palwal. The mini truck was damaged in the collision, and other trucks moving in the same direction collided with the stationary vehicles later,” Khan said.

“We found one damaged canter at the spot. A few people suffered minor injuries, but they did not need hospitalisation,” he added.

However, a video of the accident, in which five to six damaged vehicles could be seen on the expressway, was circulated on social media platforms on Sunday.

On Saturday, 12 passengers of a private bus were injured after six vehicles piled up on the Yamuna Expressway around 7 am, amid dense fog. The vehicles had collided with a broken truck at approximately 11 kilometre from the zero point.

Meanwhile, the weather department has said that dense fog will continue to envelope Noida, Ghaziabad and Greater Noida for the next two days. Kuldeep Srivastava, head, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), New Delhi, said, “Delhi will witness moderate to dense fog, while areas like Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar will remain engulfed in dense to very dense fog. The visibility is likely to fall below 100 metre. The condition would prevail between 6 am and 10 am and is likely to improve from Tuesday.”

Traffic inspector (Noida) Ashutosh Singh said, “We issue advisories during November-December, and conduct intensive campaigns on road safety. We also paste reflector tapes on vehicles. Moreover, we keep advising people to drive slow during fog and inclement weather conditions.”

