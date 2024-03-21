Four brutally assault elderly shopkeeper in Greater Noida

Greater Noida: Four people allegedly barged into the shop of a 68-year-old man and assaulted him with rods, knife and pistol butt over a property dispute in Greater Noida’s Bisrakh locality on Wednesday night, police officers said on Thursday, adding that a case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the suspects. The elderly man took eight to 10 stitches on his face following the assault and police have registered a case under Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the IPC. (Representational image)

On a complaint by the victim Devendra Yadav, Bisrakh police registered a case under Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code. Yadav, who took eight to 10 stitches on his face, is still in hospital, his family said.

Bisrakh, station house officer, Arvind Kumar said, “Complainant Devendra Yadav runs a grocery shop and resides with his family members in a village in Bisrakh locality.”

Yadav’s son Harendra Yadav said, “On Wednesday around 7.30pm, when my father was doing routine work at his shop, four men arrived in a car and two of them barged into the shop with rods.”

“The suspects, identified as Rohit Yadav and Vikas Yadav, assaulted my father with rods till they broke. Later, two of their accomplices also barged into the shop and assaulted him with a pistol’s butt and a knife,” said Harendra, adding that his father sustained multiple injuries all over the body, including a deep cut on the face from the pistol butt.”

He further said, “At the time of the incident, I was at my shop in Galaxy Blue Sapphire Plaza Mall. Locals heard my father’s screams and started gathering in front of the shop, and seeing then, the suspects fled the spot, after threatening my father with dire consequences.”

Subsequently, the police were alerted, and a team of Bisrakh police rushed to the spot and registered a case against two identified and unidentified suspects. “Initial investigation revealed that the victim and accused are distant relatives, and the assault was the result of an old rivalry over property,” said SHO Kumar, adding that efforts are underway to nab the suspects.