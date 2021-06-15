Four days on, Noida police yet to trace flat from where gold biscuits were stolen

Police are yet to make any headway in the ₹25 crore theft case that they had discovered after nabbing six persons four days ago.

The suspects had allegedly revealed that they had stolen the money, gold biscuits and jewellery from a flat in a high-rise in Surajpur. But till now, the police haven’t been able to locate the flat or its owner who had a case of extortion of against him in Gurugram. Police suspect the stolen items could be contraband as no one had reported the theft even though it had happened last year.

“The mastermind of the theft, Gopal, who knew the house they were targeting is yet to be arrested. The robbers in custody are not aware of the exact details. The society is also unable to retrieve the flat details and share them with us. We are working on tracing the house,” said additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 1, Kumar Ranvijay Singh.

Police identified the flat owner as a senior advocate who, along with his father, is outside the country. The family was not cooperating with the investigation, police had said.

“There is a probability that Gopal may have planted a tenant in the house to gather information about the target after which the robbery was planned. We have a few leads that we are working on. Appropriate action will be taken soon,” said the official.

The Noida police commissionerate has written letters to the income tax department and the enforcement directorate as well for an investigation in the matter of this being unreported income or black money.

“Once we have details about the flat, we will share them as well with the respective agencies for further probe,” said DCP, Rajesh S.