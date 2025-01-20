Four Nepal nationals held for theft of 4.5 lakh in Noida

Four Nepal-based men were arrested on Monday for allegedly breaking into a shop in Sector 11 in Noida and decamping with ₹4.5 lakh cash on January 9, said police, adding that they were residing in Noida for the past six months. Police recovered a motorcycle, two illegal countrymade pistols, two knives, and ₹ 40,000 cash from their possession. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Police said complainant Rajkumar Mittal, 45, who runs a paint shop in Sector 11, stated in his complaint that on January 10, when he opened his shop, he found the rear shutter broken. When he checked the cupboard, ₹4.5 lakh cash was missing.

“On a complaint by Mittal, a case of theft under section 305(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the Sector 24 police station, and suspects identified as Jahar Singh, 33, Deepak Giri, 42, Jarendra, 42, and Vinod Thapa, 38, all natives of Nepal, were arrested from Sector 57 in Noida,” said Ram Badan Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

“They came to Noida around six months ago and were residing in a rented room in Chaura village of Sector 24. They used to work as daily wagers in restaurants and set their target to commit burglary after a recce,” the DCP said.

“On January 9, they burgled a shop in Sector 11, and with the help of their relatives, they transferred the cash to Nepal. It was revealed that the stolen cash was deposited in a Nepal-based bank, and we have initiated a process to recover the money,” said DCP Singh, adding that as they used to work as daily wagers in restaurants, and made sure that they completely bypassed the police verification process.

Police recovered a motorcycle, two illegal countrymade pistols, two knives, and ₹40,000 cash from their possession. Suspect Jahan Singh, who is the mastermind of the gang, was earlier booked for theft at Prasad Nagar police station in Delhi, said police.