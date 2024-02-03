Four people found dead in locked flat in Greater Noida

​ Four people including two women were found dead inside a house in Tusyana village of Greater Noida on Friday evening, senior police officers said, adding that prima facie, it appears that they died due of suffocation as a gas stove inside the house was found turned on. HT Image

According to Sumit Shukla, assistant commissioner of police-3 Central Noida, police received information about the incident around 7.30pm following which a team from Ecotech-3 police station along with senior officers rushed to the spot.

“In the evening, the neighbours noticed a foul smell from the one-room house after which they informed the landlord, Pawan Singh. The room was locked from inside and the field unit of the local police was informed. On reaching the spot, the team broke open the steel door of the small room and found four people dead inside. They noticed that the gas stove was on with a cooker on top with potatoes, which were completely charred,” said the ACP.

The deceased were identified as Chandresh Singh, his wife Nisha, brother Rajesh and sister Babli, all natives of Hathras. They were all aged between 20 to 23 years, he added.

“Prima facie, it appears that the deceased had placed potatoes to boil on the stove, but the gas leaked, leading to their deaths. The neighbours said the house remained locked for the past two days. One of the brothers worked as a daily wage earner and the other used to sell parathas from a food cart in the area,” Shukla said.

The family members of the deceased have been informed and further investigation is underway, said police.