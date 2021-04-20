Fresh peak of 827 cases in Ghaziabad, positivity rate highest since Sept 2020

Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad recorded a fresh single-day spike of 827 on Monday, which was the highest since March 2020. According to the health department officials, the sample positivity in the district has increased to 4.18% in April — with 4,168 samples testing positive, out of 99,723 tested till April 19, which was the highest since September 2020. In September 2020, it was 5.92% with 6,417 testing positive, out of the total 108,429 samples.

The state control room records indicate that Ghaziabad, till April 19, 2021, reported a total of 31,292 total cases, which include 27,909 discharges, 108 deaths, and 3,275 active cases.

On September 12, 2020, the district had recorded the highest single-day spike of 303 cases, however, a new high was achieved on April 15, with 538 cases, and another single-day spike of 595 new cases on April 16. The previous highest peak of active cases was 2,449 active cases on April 17, with a new peak of 3,275 active cases on April 19. The officials said that they are trying to increase the number of beds patients amid the rise in the cases. “We are trying to rope in Divya Jyoti College as a healthcare facility, which will provide 250 more beds. We are in a process of starting with the ESIC Hospital in Sahibabad, which will have 76 more beds. Apart from this, surveillance, testing, and contact tracing are carried out on a daily basis,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer (CMO).

Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate, did not comment on this.

At present, Ghaziabad has 25 private hospitals and three government hospitals comprising 2,569 Covid-19 beds, of which 1,901 beds (about 74%) are occupied, said a person familiar with the development. “Of the 484 ICU beds available in hospitals, 452 are occupied,” the officer added.

Sample positivity rate refers to the number of samples testing positive per 100 samples tested.

“With another spike in the cases, it is high time for us to continue with the utmost precautions. Testing needs to be increased, and all Covid-19 protocols should be adhered to. The cases may rise further as we are heading towards a peak,” said Dr VB Jindal, former president, Indian Medical Association, Ghaziabad chapter.

On Monday evening, the district magistrate also barred dine-in facilities at all restaurants, including open restaurants. He also directed that no customers would be allowed to stand and eat food at roadside eateries and kiosks of street vendors till further orders. The direction suggested that such facilities will be used for “take away” and “online” order of food.