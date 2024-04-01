 G Noida: 400 cops deployed for Yogi’s GB Nagar visit - Hindustan Times
G Noida: 400 cops deployed for Yogi’s GB Nagar visit

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 01, 2024 05:46 AM IST

CM Adityanath is likely to land at the helipad, located at India Expo Mart in Knowledge Park-3, by air and then head to GL Bajaj institute by road

Greater Noida: At least 400 police personnel will be guarding an event in Greater Noida to be attended by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday, a police officer said on Sunday.

The security arrangements have been made in accordance with the protocol, with the Model Code of Conduct already in place. (HT Photo)

Yogi is scheduled to visit a private institute GL Bajaj in Knowledge Park-3, Greater Noida, to address a ‘Prabadhh Sammelan’ (intellectual conference), kickstarting the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Lok Sabha poll campaign in Gautam Budh Nagar.

Ahead of Adityanath’s arrival in Greater Noida on Monday, security arrangements have been put in place for ensuring a smooth and secure visit, officers said.

According to SM Khan, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), the security arrangements have been made in accordance with the protocol, with the Model Code of Conduct already in place.

“At least 400 police personnel will be deployed in the Knowledge Park-3 in and around the venue of the event. In addition to this, 15 gazetted officers will oversee the security arrangements,” he said.

Senior officers informed that the chief minister is likely to land at the helipad, located at India Expo Mart in Knowledge Park-3, by air and then head to GL Bajaj institute, some 450 metres away, by road.

Traffic police officials, meanwhile, said that no diversions have been put in place for the visit.

“The CM’s movement is unlikely to affect public traffic in the area as the convoy will move between India Expo Mart and GL Bajaj institute which are both located at a short distance in Knowledge Park area. The traffic at the Knowledge Park roundabout will be diverted when the convoy moves, which should be for five minutes,” said Anil Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (traffic).

