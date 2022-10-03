G Noida, Noida gear up for three new Metro corridors to boost connectivity

The Noida and Greater Noida authorities are gearing up to extend Metro rail connectivity in the twin industrial cities for the benefit of residents living in interior pockets. The process of directly connecting the Aqua Line with the Blue Line to provide a seamless commute from Greater Noida to Delhi has also been initiated, said sources.

The authorities are working on three Metro corridors that include a 14.5-km Metro line branching out from Aqua Line’s Noida’s Sector 51 to Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park-V, a 2.6-km corridor from Aqua Line’s Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park-V to Bodaki in Greater Noida and extending the Metro link from Blue Line’s Botanical Garden Metro station towards Sector 142 Metro station that is part of the Aqua Line.

The work on these three corridors was going at a slow pace as they required approvals from different agencies in Uttar Pradesh and the Union government. The detailed project report (DPR) of the 14.5-km Aqua Line extension corridor was approved by the Uttar Pradesh government in 2019 itself, but the Union government is yet to give its final approval, said officials.

Similarly, the DPR of 2.6-km Aqua Line extension from Knowledge Park-V to Bodaki was also approved by the Greater Noida authority and sent to the UP government for approval in September this year.

The Noida authority and the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) are yet to finalise the alignment of the proposed Metro link that will connect the Botanical Garden Metro station that falls under the Blue Line to Aqua Line’s Sector 142 route.

“The central government is likely to give its nod for the 14.5-km Metro line extension from Noida’s Sector 51 to Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park-V any time next month as the work on the project is on a fast-track. We aim to start work on the ground by the end November. The 2.6-km corridor from Aqua Line’s Knowledge Park-V to Bodaki in Greater Noida has also been approved and work will start soon. We are about to finalise the alignment on the third corridor connecting Botanical Garden to Sector 142,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer (CEO) of the Noida and Greater Noida authorities and managing director, NMRC.

CEO Maheshwari further added, “We had a meeting with all stakeholders, residents and industrialists. We discussed the route options to connect Delhi Metro’s Blue Line with Noida Metro’s Aqua Line. They have expressed their views and we will soon finalise the alignment and start work on ground.”

