Gadkari calls for use of alternative fuels to make India global leader in infra sector

Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday called for the need to end the dependence on fossil fuels and develop sustainable and innovative technologies to drive India’s construction and infrastructure sectors. Union minister for road transport Nitin Gadkari addressing the gathering at the Bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2024 that got underway at the India expo mart in Greater Noida on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Speaking at the India Expo Centre in Greater Noida at the inaugural ceremony of the four-day international trade show Bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2024, Gadkari called on industry leaders to focus on alternative fuels, research and development, and cost-effective solutions to ensure India emerges as a global leader in construction equipment manufacturing.

In his speech, Gadkari highlighted the importance of reducing India’s reliance on fossil fuels, which cost the country ₹22 lakh crore annually, and underlined the environmental challenges posed by the construction and transport industries. Stressing the adoption of ethanol, methanol, CNG, LNG, electric, and hydrogen-based technologies, he urged manufacturers to develop solutions that are import-substitute, pollution-free, and indigenous. “Knowledge converted into wealth is the future. The industry must embrace innovation, invest in R&D, and deliver globally competitive products,” he said.

Gadkari also pointed to India’s ongoing infrastructure boom, with projects worth ₹70 lakh crore in the pipeline and annual road construction expenditure reaching ₹5 lakh crore. He stated that improving infrastructure would help reduce logistics costs to 9%, enhancing India’s global competitiveness.

Following his address, the minister formally inaugurated Bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2024 by lighting the ceremonial lamp and unveiling the exhibition catalogue. The event was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a VIP tour of the expo, where participants explored cutting-edge machinery, sustainable technologies, and live demonstrations of next-generation construction equipment.

With over 1,000 exhibitors, 20,000+ products, and live equipment demonstrations, Bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2024 has positioned itself as India’s largest platform for the construction, mining, and infrastructure industries. The trade fair, which runs until December 14, 2024, showcases advanced technologies and innovations aimed at driving growth, promoting sustainable development, and fostering international collaborations.