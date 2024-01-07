Gang stealing tractor trolleys busted in Noida, 5 held

Noida Police on Sunday busted an interstate gang of thieves involved in stealing tractors from Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) and recovered eight vehicles worth ₹60 lakh and three countrymade pistols from their possession. Five people were arrested in this connection, police officials aware of the matter said. The five arrested suspects on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The suspects named their gang “Ullu” (owl), and used to operate only during nights, they added.

Additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida, Manish Kumar Mishra said, “On December 7, one Parampal Singh, a resident of Sector 12, stated in his complaint that his son, Mohit Kumar, parked their tractor outside the home the previous day. Next morning, he found that the tractor was missing. He filed a complaint at Sector 24 police station.”

He added, “With the help of manual intelligence and CCTV cameras, the suspects — Dilshad, Anees, Shahjad, Varun (police have identified them only by their single names) and Bhupendra Singh — were arrested from Sector 54 on Sunday.”

“During investigation, the suspects told police that the ‘Ullu’ gang operated only during the nights and targeted tractors after a doing a recce,” said Mishra.

After stealing the tractors, Varun and Bhupendra used to sell them at a cheap price, he added.

Mishra said, “It was also revealed that they made a code word ‘ullu udega’ (owl will fly) to gather at a targeted spot to commit the thefts.”

The suspects have multiple crime records in Delhi-NCR and two of their accomplices identified as Sansar and Salman are on the run.