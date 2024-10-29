Menu Explore
Gang stealing transceivers busted, worth 80L units seized

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 29, 2024 06:46 AM IST

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they were actively stealing RRU, batteries, and other valuable equipment from mobile towers Delhi NCR, Rajasthan, MP among other places

Noida: A four-member gang allegedly involved in stealing Radio Receiver Units (RRU) and other valuable equipment from mobile towers in Delhi-National Capital Region, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan was arrested by Noida police on Monday, an officer said, adding that stolen equipment worth 80 lakh was confiscated from their possession.

On Monday, police received tip-off that a gang involved in stealing RRU from mobile towers was active in Bisrakh. A team of police rushed to the spot and detained four suspects from Bhagat Market in Bisrakh. (HT Photo)
On Monday, police received tip-off that a gang involved in stealing RRU from mobile towers was active in Bisrakh. A team of police rushed to the spot and detained four suspects from Bhagat Market in Bisrakh. (HT Photo)

To be sure, RRU or transceiver is a component of a mobile tower that transmits and receives radio frequency (RF) signals.

The accused have been identified as Azad, 28, (single name), Akash Kumar, 19, Jahir-ud-din, 53, all residents of Delhi; and Rihan, 19, (single name) a resident of Shamli, Uttar Pradesh. They used to conduct reconnaissance of mobile towers during the day and execute the theft at night, said Shakti Mohan Avasthy, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), central Noida.

“On Monday, police received tip-off that a gang involved in stealing RRU from mobile towers was active in Bisrakh. A team of police rushed to the spot and detained four suspects from Bhagat Market in Bisrakh,” the DCP said.

“During interrogation, the accused revealed that they were actively stealing RRU, batteries, and other valuable equipment from mobile towers in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Noida, and Delhi NCR. After stealing the equipment, they used to sell it in a market in Delhi. Two of the four used to climb onto the tower and two would keep an eye on police and locals,” the DCP added.

“We have also gathered details about other gangs who are also involved in stealing RRU from mobile towers, and our team is working to trace them,” said Manoj Singh, station house officer, Bisrakh police station.

Officers said 10 RRUs, one ladder, a toolbox worth 80 lakh, and cash 4,500 have been recovered from their possession. Azad used to help the gang sell off stolen equipment in Delhi, and a process in underway to slap Gangster Act on the arrested accused.

