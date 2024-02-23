Gautam Buddha varsity gets 50 cr from govt for AI hub, Galgotias get iOS lab

Greater Noida’s Gautam Buddha University (GBU) has been granted ₹50 crore by the Uttar Pradesh government for setting up a centre for artificial intelligence (AI) excellence, said officials on Thursday. The announcement was made by chief minister Yogi Adityanath during the groundbreaking ceremony held in Lucknow on Tuesday (HT Photo)

The announcement was made by chief minister Yogi Adityanath during the groundbreaking ceremony held in Lucknow on Tuesday.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“Work has begun on setting up the AI hub. Through this initiative, we aim to provide employment to millions of youths within their homes and districts,” Adityanath had said at the ‘Destination UP-Emerging Hub for AI in India’ conclave organised at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan,

GBU, alongside IIM-Lucknow, has been chosen as the hubs for the state’s AI initiatives, marking a significant milestone in the university’s trajectory of innovation and academic distinction, officials said.

During the event, three MoUs were exchanged between the government and Microsoft Corporation, HCL Software and Wadhwani Institute for Artificial Intelligence for the establishment of the AI centre.

Vice-chancellor of GBU Prof RK Sinha said, “The UP government has earmarked a grant of ₹50 crore for the establishment of the AI Centre on our campus. These funds will be utilised to establish the centre and recruit experts in the field.”

He said the varsity already has a BTech degree in artificial intelligence.

“We are already in the top 10 universities in India offering AI in academics. With the establishment of the AI centre at our campus, we aim to further lead innovation, drive research breakthroughs, and nurture talent that will shape the future of AI,” said Sinha.

Apple iOS lab launched at Galgotias University

Technology giant Apple unveiled an iOS development lab at Galgotias University in Greater Noida on Wednesday.

“The iOS lab, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including 100 iMacs, is poised to serve as a hub for innovation and collaboration. It offers students the opportunity to engage in hands-on learning and the practical application of iOS development principles, thereby preparing them for success in the ever-evolving tech industry,” said the university.

Apple senior vice president, Greg Joswiak, shared on social media site X (formerly Twitter), stating, “Today marked the grand opening of the iOS Development Lab at Galgotia University. I loved meeting with the next generation of iOS developers and seeing the lab — outfitted with 100 iMacs.”