Gautam Budh Nagar authorities to hold employment workshop for farmers’ children

The industrial bodies of Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway have decided to organise a two-day workshop on November 13 and 14th at Noida’s Shilp Haat in Sector 33 A from 10am to 5pm to employ youths looking for jobs in multinational companies.

The move comes after farmers, who have given their land for development, demanded employment opportunities for their children in industry bodies and private companies.

Since September 1, farmers from around 80 villages in Noida have been protesting against the government at the community centre in Harola village near Noida authority office in Sector 6 demanding better jobs for their children.

Even after many rounds of discussions with the top officials of the Noida authority, farmers refused to end their agitation. They have also been disrupting work at the construction sites of the developers and the government projects stating that they will not let the works progress until the authority addressed their demands.

Similarly, farmers in Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway are also protesting against the industrial bodies, demanding better compensation for their land and jobs for their children. As a result, all the three authorities are organising the employment workshop so that farmers’ children get jobs as per their qualification.

“The applicants can come and submit their documents at the workshop. The staff at the workshop will process applications and help eligible candidates get jobs,” said Ritu Maheshwari, CEO of Noida authority.

The authority has requested all the farmers to make the most of the workshop and help their children get jobs.

“They candidates should come along with relevant qualification documents so that their applications with regard to the job can be processed and the respective company can hire as per vacancies,” said another Noida authority official.

There are around 300 villages in Gautam Budh Nagar, in which Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway industrial bodies are located. In 1976, these three authorities took over agricultural land from farmers for development of urban and industrial areas. Farmers have been demanding reservation in private jobs for a long time but the authorities did not accept this demand.

“We can employ a person only if he or she is qualified for a job and we have a vacancy. We will support the move of the authority so that we can give back to farmers, who gave their land for the development of these three industrial cities,” said Vipin Malhan, president of Noida Entrepreneur Association.

Farmers also have welcomed the move. “We hope the workshop helps the youth in village. The authorities should organise such workshops regularly,” said Subash Singh, a farmer leader from Nagli Wazidpur.