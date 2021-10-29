Gautam Budh Nagar: Demand for e-vehicles rise; district got 6,937 such vehicles

The transport department in Gautam Budh Nagar has so far (approximately in two years) registered 6,937 electric vehicles and the demand for such vehicles has been gradually rising due to enforcement drives against polluting vehicles and rise in fuel prices, said officials on Friday.

A K Pandey, assistant regional transport officer (ARTO - administration), Gautam Budh Nagar, said that the total 6,937 electric vehicles include 5,938 electric rickshaws, 611 two-wheelers, 299 electric carts, 82 four wheelers, and seven three wheelers in the district.

“We usually register 10 to 15 electric vehicles a day. Due to the rise in enforcement drives against polluting vehicles in the district, the demand has been increasing in the recent months. These electric vehicles are environment-friendly and do not need pollution under control (PUC) certificates,” Pandey said, adding that the district transport department has launched a drive to check pollution levels of vehicles, and a fine of ₹10,000 will be imposed against people crossing the limits, i.e., the violators.

Md Irfan Azad, director of an electric vehicle showroom in Noida Sector 9, said that the prices for petrol and diesel have been rising and hence people are opting for electric vehicles. “These electric vehicles are environment-friendly and are very economical as compared to petrol/diesel vehicles. These vehicles are also fitted with smart charging cables and can be charged at home easily,” Azad said.

Abhijeet Sinha, director, Ease of Doing Business programme of the Advance Services for Social and Administrative Reforms (ASSAR) -- which is developing an electric corridor on the Yamuna Expressway -- said that he has studied electric mobility of people living in Delhi-NCR. “We have found that most of the people living in Delhi-NCR travel to other cities frequently. Before buying a car, they consider if they will be able to drive the car in other cities. Since charging the vehicles is an issue, some people hesitate to buy electric cars,” Sinha said.

Sinha also said that from November 25 to December 25, 2020, the ASSAR had conducted a trial run on the Yamuna Expressway, and found that 10 electric vehicle charging stations are required along the route -- one each in Greater Noida and Agra, and four on both sides each. At present, there are only two charging stations -- one each in Noida and Greater Noida.

The ASSAR has submitted a report to the central government on the electric corridor, Sinha said, adding that the prices of electric vehicles are high and it should be reduced so that more people can buy those.

The transport department in Gautam Budh Nagar said on Friday that it has got 771,087 registered vehicles (including electric vehicles), with 472,547 two-wheelers, 225,290 four-wheelers, 19,647 goods carriers, 17,765 autos, 13,148 taxi/cabs, 7,482 tractors, 5,816 electric rickshaws, 4,094 buses, 2,141 commercial two-wheelers, 538 ambulances, and 2,619 other vehicles.