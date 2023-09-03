Three booked in Noida over fight at pub in Sector 38

The Gautam Budh Nagar police have booked three men after a video showing two groups engaged in a violent altercation and exchanging verbal abuse went viral on various social media platforms on Sunday, police said. A screengrab of the video which went viral on social media on Sunday. (Representative Image)

The incident took place at a pub situated within Gardens Galleria Mall in Sector 38A around 1 am on Sunday, police said.

According to police, two separate videos were circulating on social media, both showing confrontations between two groups of people.

Shakti Mohan, additional DCP of Noida, said, “Initially, we did not receive any complaints regarding the incident. However, as the video gained widespread circulation on social media, the people involved in the viral video were identified and subsequently summoned to the police station.”

Mohan further added, “The exact cause of the altercation has not been determined, but it was revealed that it stemmed from a minor dispute.”

An FIR under Section 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences) of the CRPC was filed against the three people at Sector 39 police station on Sunday evening, the officer said.

The police have identified the three suspects as follows: Shukant Malakar, a resident of Vasant Kunj in Delhi; Ashish Rawat, a resident of Vivekanand Nagar in Ghaziabad; and Prashant Sharma, a resident of Shahibabad in Ghaziabad.

Meanwhile, Ajeet Sharma, owner of F Bar and Lounge, the venue where the incident took place, said, “As soon as the altercation broke out, our staff promptly instructed those involved to vacate the premises.”