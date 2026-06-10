Gautam Budh Nagar police launches ‘Operation Invictus’ for protection of kids with special needs

Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar police on Tuesday launched “Operation Invictus” to ensure the safety, protection, welfare, and rights of special needs children in the district. Police have issued a helpline number 8595902539, to assist these children and their guardians with complaints, counselling, and support. (HT Archive)

As part of the programme, Mission Shakti Centres established at every police station will prepare a confidential database containing detail of such kids, including about their parents or guardians. “Women beat officers will maintain regular contact with these children, their families, and caregivers every 15 days to monitor their well-being and address any concerns,” said Laxmi Singh, commissioner of police (Gautam Budh Nagar) in a statement.

The initiative also provides for medical assistance through nearby health centres and specialised hospitals whenever required. Children will be made aware of emergency services, including Dial 112 and the Child Helpline 1098, according to their individual needs and abilities.

“Police will also closely monitor any incidents that could affect the safety, dignity, or rights of these children,” said CP Singh.

Police have issued a helpline number 8595902539, to assist these children and their guardians with complaints, counselling, and support.

In the initial phase of the operation, the police have identified 1,645 special needs children within the commissionerate limits. Regular monitoring, communication, and assistance will be provided to ensure their safety, health, and proper care, said police.

According to the CP, the deputy commissioner of police (Women Safety) has been designated as the nodal officer for the successful implementation of the campaign.

Apart from this, the Gautam Budh Nagar police under the supervision of DCP (Cyber) Shavya Goyal on Tuesday also launched its official Youtube and Instagram channel to aware people about the Cybercrime. “We will upload professional videos to aware people,” said Shavya Goyal.