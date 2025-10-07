Gautam Budh Nagar: Transport department to reward those who help accident victims

Noida: Commuters helping out accident victims, as “first responders” within an hour of the accident will now receive a “Raah-Veer” certificate along with ₹25,000 incentive for saving lives under the Good Samaritan scheme, said the Gautam Budh Nagar district’s transport department on Monday. The department also said in case someone succumbs to injuries while undergoing treatment despite being rushed to the hospital during the Golden Hour (first hour of the accident), the first responder would still be awarded the money and certificate. (HT Archive)

“This initiative has been introduced to encourage public participation in accident cases, as it was found that commuters usually avoid involvement in such incidents,” said Dr. Udit Narayan Pandey, assistant regional transport officer (ARTO) (Enforcement), Gautam Budh Nagar.

Officials said the first responders’ details will be collected from hospitals, which will note down all the information, including the time of the accident and arrival at the hospital. “The Raah-Veer certificate and incentive will be applicable in major accident cases in which the injured person needs to be admitted to the hospital for more than three days or sustains severe injuries, including to the spine, brain, or requires major surgery,” the ARTO added.

The department also said in case someone succumbs to injuries while undergoing treatment despite being rushed to the hospital during the Golden Hour (first hour of the accident), the first responder would still be awarded the money and certificate.

“Earlier, first responders were awarded protection from police and legal procedures under the Good Samaritan scheme. Now, an incentive and certificate have been added. In a survey, it was found nearly 1.5 million people lost their lives in road accidents in the last 10 years. If they were taken to hospital during the Golden Hour, their lives could have been saved and fatalities would have been fewer.”

According to data shared by the Transport Department, 923 accidents took place from January 2025 to September, in which 363 people died and 695 were injured. In 2024, 1,165 accidents were reported, in which 462 died and 966 were injured.

As per the Motor Vehicle Act, Section 2(12A), “Golden Hour” means the time period lasting one hour following a traumatic injury during which there is the highest likelihood of preventing death by providing prompt medical care.

Notably, on August 25 four teenagers allegedly riding on a bike died after a head-on collision with a car in Greater Noida’s Ecotech 3 locality. They were taken in one ambulance from Kulesara to a government hospital in Sector 39, nearly a 16-kilometre distance, which takes more than 40 minutes. Police said they were bleeding on the road till an ambulance arrived at the spot.

As per the Motor Vehicle Act, Section 2(12A), “Golden Hour” means the time period lasting one hour following a traumatic injury during which there is the highest likelihood of preventing death by providing prompt medical care.

Notably, on August 25 four teenagers allegedly riding on a bike died after a head-on collision with a car in Greater Noida’s Ecotech 3 locality. They were taken in one ambulance from Kulesara to a government hospital in Sector 39, nearly a 16-kilometre distance, which takes more than 40 minutes. Police said they were bleeding on the road till an ambulance arrived at the spot.