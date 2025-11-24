Gautam Budh Ngar: 60 BLOs, 7 supervisors booked for negligence SIR of electoral rolls

Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration has filed FIRs against 60 booth level officers (BLOs) and seven supervisors for dereliction of duty during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) programme, said officials. 32 BLOs and 1 supervisor were booked for negligence in carrying out revision duties in Dadri constituency and 17 BLOs booked for failing to perform assigned duties and violating directions issued by higher authorities in Jewar constituency. (HT Archive)

The move came following the directives of the district administration, which has been conducting the SIR of electoral rolls from November 4 to December 4 across all assembly constituencies of Gautam Budh Nagar under the supervision of district magistrate and district election officer (DEO) Medha Roopam.

“Strict instructions had been issued to ensure timely and accurate execution of the revision work, with warnings against any form of negligence,” said the administration in a statement.

It added, “In compliance with these directives, the administration has taken stringent action against officials who showed carelessness, indifference, or disobeyed orders.”

In Noida constituency, 11 BLOs and 6 supervisors were booked at Dadri police station for indifference, negligence and failure to follow instructions, the statement added.

“32 BLOs and 1 supervisor were booked for negligence in carrying out revision duties in Dadri constituency and 17 BLOs booked for failing to perform assigned duties and violating directions issued by higher authorities in Jewar constituency, “ it added.

All FIRs were registered under section 32 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, which deals with penalties for officials who fail to perform election-related duties. The cases were filed by the respective electoral registration Officers (EROs) at Jewar, Ecotech 1 and Dadri police stations.