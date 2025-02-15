GB Nagar admin orders strict action on pollution, afforestation & water conservation

Chairing a crucial meeting on afforestation, environmental protection, and water conservation on Friday, Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma strssed on 100% geo-tagging of trees planted under government programmes. During the meeting, the forest department was instructed to appoint sector and zonal officers for better coordination, while sites for plantation by key dignitaries must be identified and documented. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

He also directed departments to submit verification reports for the 2024-25 afforestation drive and finalise land selection for 2025-26 plantations.

Senior officials from the pollution control board and forest department, among others, participated in the meeting.

“All departments must ensure 100% geo-tagging of planted trees and submit verification reports without delay. Afforestation targets should be met on time with proper planning and execution. We must take a multipronged approach to environmental conservation, focusing on afforestation, pollution control, and water conservation. Strict enforcement of rules and public participation are key to making these initiatives successful,” said Verma.

To meet afforestation targets, timely procurement and planting of saplings must be ensured. The forest department was instructed to appoint sector and zonal officers for better coordination, while sites for plantation by key dignitaries must be identified and documented.

Addressing rising air pollution concerns, the DM ordered strict action against overloaded dumpers and tractor trolleys carrying uncovered materials. He instructed the police, transport, and mining departments to conduct joint operations and ensure compliance. Officials were directed to file FIRs and impose penalties if waste burning was detected anywhere in the district.

“Overloaded vehicles carrying uncovered materials will not be tolerated. A joint crackdown by police, transport, and mining departments will ensure strict compliance of the orders issued,” said Utsav Sharma, regional officer, UPPCB Noida.

Additionally, as part of the “Catch the Rain” initiative, DM ordered the installation of rooftop rainwater harvesting systems in all government and semi-government buildings, including schools, community centres, and health centres. Parks and public spaces must also have rainwater conservation measures to boost groundwater levels, he said.

Officials have also been instructed to prevent illegal encroachments along the Yamuna and Hindon rivers through continuous monitoring. Any unauthorized construction must be stopped immediately. “Officials must remain vigilant and take immediate action to stop unauthorized construction”, DM added.