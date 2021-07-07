GB Nagar parents’ body to write to CBSE over new scheme for classes 10, 12

After the CBSE on Monday released a special assessment scheme for classed 10 and 12 for the academic year 2021-22, the Gautam Budh Nagar Parents Welfare Society (GBNPWS) said it will write to the board, requesting changes in the assessment scheme.

According to the new scheme, the academic session will be divided into two terms, with each term covering approximately half the syllabus. The syllabus will be bifurcated by subject experts and examinations will be conducted at the end of term, on the basis of the bifurcated syllabus. The scheme said the board will conduct the first term examination in the month of November-December 2021 and second term or the year-end examination around March-April 2022

According to the parents’ body, the term periods that the CBSE has set are not equal -- students would get just three months (from December to March) to prepare for the second term/end of year exams.

“This scheme leaves just two to three months for students to study half the syllabus, after the first term exams in November-December. The second term also has practical assessments and it will not be conducive for students to prepare for all of this within just two to three months, whereas they are getting over seven months to prepare for the first term exams, assuming that the current session started in April this year,” said Manoj Kataria, founder of GBNPWS.

“We will write to the board requesting that the first term examination be conducted in September-October instead of November-December so that the students are comfortably placed to score well in both sets of exams,” he added.

Renu Singh, principal of Amity International School, Noida, also seconded this view and said usually, schools finish the whole syllabus of class 12 by November-December.

“The first term has been given too many months by the CBSE while the second term has been allotted too little time. I agree with the parents’ body as we also have to prepare students for the second term examinations, which will have multiple choice questions, subjective as well as objective questions. Time from November-December to March-April is too little for students to prepare,” said Singh, who is also the CBSE coordinator for Gautam Budh Nagar.

Kamini Bhasin, principal of DPS Noida, said, “The number of days can be better divided between the two terms. Usually, we hold half-yearly examinations around the 10th and 12th of October. This is decided after calculating the total number of days and then dividing them into half. I feel that November/December is too late for first term examinations and they should be advanced to September/October.”