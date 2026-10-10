GB Nagar police impose curbs till October 20 ahead of Delhi protest

NOIDA:The Gautam Budh Nagar police have imposed preventive restrictions till October 20, banning unauthorised protests, public gatherings and processions amid heightened security ahead of the October 10 protest in the national capital. Under the order, gatherings of five or more people on public roads, at intersections and in other public places require prior permission from designated senior police officers. (Sunil Ghosh /HT PHOTO)

The order, issued by the Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, lists 18 restrictions that will remain in force for 11 days from October 10.

“The possibility of anti-social elements disturbing public order cannot be ruled out,” the order states.

Under the order, gatherings of five or more people on public roads, at intersections and in other public places require prior permission from designated senior police officers.

The order states that “no person shall organise or participate in a public gathering without prior permission” from the police commissioner, additional police commissioners or deputy police commissioners.

The restrictions also ban the public display of weapons and use of loudspeakers at religious sites and public events. The circulation of rumours or misleading information through print, electronic or social media that could disturb public peace is also prohibited.

The order further prohibits burning effigies, storing bricks, stones or inflammable materials in open spaces where they could be used for violent activities.

Restrictions have also been imposed around examination centres, where gatherings of more than five people within a 200-metre radius are prohibited.

The order warns that violations will invite legal action under Section 223 of the BNS. The restrictions will remain in force until October 20 unless modified by a subsequent order.