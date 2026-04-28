GB Nagar swelters at 41.8°C; brief likely from today

NOIDA: Gautam Budh Nagar remained in the grip of heatwave conditions on Monday as the maximum temperature in the district was recorded to be 41.8 degrees Celsius (°C), prompting health authorities to stay on alert. Meanwhile, district health officials said government hospitals have not reported any heatwave-related fatalities in the district till Monday evening. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

According to the India Meteorological Department’s local forecast, the district is witnessing heatwave conditions as the minimum temperature stood at 25.9°C on Monday. Weather officials have, however, predicted a possible change from Tuesday onwards, with thunderstorms and light rain likely over the next few days.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president, climate and meteorology, Skymet Weather, said the heatwave spell may begin easing soon due to changing weather systems over north India.

“A weak western disturbance is passing over the Himalayan region. Another system is likely to trigger pre-monsoon activity over the plains of north India, including Delhi-NCR. Thunderstorms, lightning, dusty winds and gusty conditions are possible, which may bring some relief and a slight fall in temperatures,” he said.

The IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers on April 28 and 29, with temperatures expected to dip to around 39-40°C.

Meanwhile, district health officials said government hospitals have not reported any heatwave-related fatalities in the district till Monday evening.

At the GIMS, Greater Noida, three patients with suspected heat-related illness were received on Monday. Two were stated to be stable, while one was kept under observation, officials said. At the community health centre in Bhangel, no such cases had been reported till evening.

Health department officials said cases of dehydration, dizziness, weakness and heat exhaustion typically rise during sudden spikes in temperature.

District health official said that hospitals have been asked to ensure necessary arrangements.

“Adequate stocks of the Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) packets, drinking water and basic medical support have been arranged, and the facility will remain available for patients visiting CHC Bhangel,” said deputy chief medical officer, Dr Yatendra Singh.

Residents said the afternoon heat had become difficult to bear.

“It feels like stepping into an oven after noon. Even short walks are exhausting now,” said Rahul Sharma, a resident of Sector 76, Noida.

Sunita Devi, a domestic worker from Greater Noida West, said commuting in the afternoon had become challenging. “The buses and shared autos are very hot. We keep carrying water now,” she said.

Officials advised residents to avoid direct sun exposure during peak afternoon hours, stay hydrated and seek medical help in case of dizziness, nausea or fainting.