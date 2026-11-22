The district administration on Friday called for a wider crackdown on pollution sources and directed development authorities and civic agencies to address road dust, damaged road surfaces, construction debris, untreated drains and improper waste disposal. A Noida Sector 125 road shrouded in dust on Saturday (HT) more

The directions come as fresh inspections by civil department of Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has exposed lapses in road-cleaning arrangements, with two agencies facing a total penalty of ₹1.5 lakh for dust accumulation on roads.

According to air quality data by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Noida recorded the air quality in the “poor” category on Saturday, with the 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) reading of 236, worse from 222 on Friday. Greater Noida recorded an AQI of 206, an improvement from 231 a day earlier.

The CPCB classifies AQI between 0-50 as “good”, 51-100 as “satisfactory”, 101-200 as “moderate”, 201-300 as “poor”, 301-400 as “very poor” and 401-500 as “severe”.

The administration has asked authorities to look beyond routine dust suppression and address infrastructure-related sources of pollution. Reviewing environmental management measures on Friday, district magistrate Medha Roopam directed agencies to ensure that roads excavated for electricity and other development works are repaired immediately after completion of work.

Unrepaired road surfaces and accumulated soil can contribute to dust pollution, besides affecting commuters. The administration also directed authorities to improve the operation of mechanical sweeping machines and ensure regular removal of accumulated dust from roads.

“Road restoration and maintenance must be treated as an essential part of pollution control. Agencies carrying out excavation work must ensure that the roads are properly repaired immediately after completing their work, so that commuters are not inconvenienced and dust pollution is prevented,” the DM said during the review.

The DM also ordered departments to ensure scientific disposal of horticulture waste, construction and demolition (C&D) waste and municipal solid waste. Officials have been asked to prevent garbage and construction debris from accumulating on public roads and open spaces and ensure compliance with prescribed pollution-control norms.

Separately, development authorities have intensified field inspections, with officials visiting different parts of Greater Noida to assess dust-control arrangements.

During an inspection of the 130-metre road on Friday, dust accumulation was found near Tilpata Chowk and a penalty of ₹50,000 was imposed on the concerned cleaning agency. Another company was fined ₹1 lakh after dust was found on roads in and around Gaur City. The penalties will be recovered from the agencies’ upcoming payments, officials said.

“The agencies have been directed to improve cleaning arrangements and ensure effective mechanical sweeping. Directions have also been issued to increase water sprinkling near the Rise police outpost and other identified stretches,” a civil department official said.

In a subsequent inspection, officials said the road near Saini underpass was inspected and necessary directions were issued. “Directions have been issued to prepare an estimate for repairing the damaged stretch and complete the tendering process. Officials have also been asked to increase water sprinkling around the stretch and near Sirsa roundabout,” additional CEO Nupur Goel said in a statement.

The environmental review also covered pollution in Yamuna and Hindon rivers. The district administration directed departments to take measures to treat untreated drains flowing into the rivers, prevent water pollution and prioritise regular cleaning and protection of riverbanks. Departments were also asked to provide updated details of solid waste disposal in rivers and drains in accordance with directions of the National Green Tribunal and state government norms.