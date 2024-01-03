German shepherd bites domestic help in Noida, pet owner booked

In an unfortunate incident, a domestic help working in a housing society in Noida suffered a dog bite, leading to a police case against the pet owner for alleged negligence. The incident occurred around 5 pm at the Galaxy Royal Society in the Gaur City 2 area under the Bisrakh police station limits, PTI reported. German Shepherd

According to the complaint filed by the victim's husband, the 34-year-old domestic help was attacked by a German Shepherd on the 18th floor of Tower B, where she was waiting in the gallery. The severity of the dog bite prompted the husband to take legal action, accusing the pet owner of negligence.

The neighbouring apartment's main door was left slightly open, allowing the German Shepherd inside to bolt out. It aggressively lunged at the domestic help waiting in the gallery of the society near Noida. The attack resulted in severe injuries to the domestic help before the pet owner intervened and managed to bring the canine under control. Consequently, a police case was filed against the pet owner for negligence in connection with the incident.

The complainant claimed that the owner of the pet exerted pressure on the domestic help, attempting to dissuade her from filing a police complaint by employing intimidating tactics. Inspector Arvind Kumar, in charge of the Bisrakh police station, confirmed that an investigation is being conducted into the case. While the offense is considered bailable, it carries the potential for a prison term, a fine, or both.

