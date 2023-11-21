Ghaziabad: 1,500 cameras to be integrated with new intelligent traffic mgmt system

The Ghaziabad municipal corporation has embarked upon a project to integrate about 1500 CCTV cameras in the city with the intelligent traffic management system (ITMS), with an aim to enhance monitoring and surveillance for better traffic management, to aid crime prevention and case investigation, senior civic officials said, adding that the project is being implemented at a cost of ₹6 crore. The project is being implemented at a cost of ₹ 6 crore with an aim to enhance monitoring and surveillance for better traffic management, to aid crime prevention and case investigation, senior civic officials said. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

“There are about 1,500 cameras installed across the city but they are in isolation and require integration for centralised monitoring. We asked the police to identify the location of these cameras and now we will integrate them. The tenders for the project have been floated and it is likely that the work will start by next month,” said Vikramaditya Singh Malik, municipal commissioner.

The cameras were installed across the city about seven or eight years ago and many of them became defunct on account of lack of maintenance and integration.

Malik said these cameras will be finally integrated with the integrated traffic management system (ITMS) for which the approval has been received from the state government.

The state government in September also approved the city’s first ITMS project being implemented at a cost of about ₹85.75 crore.

The ITMS project encompasses integrating various systems for optimising traffic management, including traffic control, traffic enforcement, red-light violation detection, no-helmet detection, and triple-riding detection.

The funding for the ITMS project will be provided through the State Smart City Mission, through which selected cities, including Ghaziabad, are given a grant of ₹250 crore over a five-year period.

The ITMS involves installation of equipment at 41 selected locations across the city, said civic officials.

Some of the major intersections to be included in the plan are CISF Road in Indirapuram, UP-Gate, Kala Patthar in Indirapuram, Raj Nagar Extension, SRS Cinema intersection in Indirapuram, Ghookhna on Delhi-Meerut Road, near the air force station at Hindon, Siddharth Vihar, Vivekanand Nagar, Saur Urja Marg in Sahibabad, and near Sahibabad railway station, among others.

“The state government has approved about ₹22 crore for the ITMS project and we are going to float tenders for the work within a week. Once the ITMS gets functional, the camera feed will be monitored from a centralised control room. These 1,500 CCTV cameras will also be integrated with the ITMS control room for better monitoring and surveillance,” Malik said.

