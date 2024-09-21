Ghaziabad: 13-yr-old mowed down by bus, driver arrested

Ghaziabad: A 13-year-old bicycle-riding boy on his way home from school was mowed down on Thursday afternoon by an allegedly rashly driven bus near Madhuban Bapudham Township, police said on Saturday, adding that the driver has been arrested. When questioned, the bus driver was found driving without a license. So, the BNS section 106 was converted to BNS section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder). (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Police registered a first information report (FIR) in the case following a complaint by the victim’s father, Sunil Kumar, a resident of Madhuban Bapudham Township. It was initially registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 125(b) (acts endangering life and safety of others) and 281 (rash and negligent driving) at Madhuban Bapudham police station.

“The bus involved in the accident was also seized. When questioned, the driver (Mursaleen alias Saleem, a resident of Dhaulana in Hapur district) was found driving without a license. So, the BNS section 106 was converted to BNS section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder),” said Abhishek Srivastava, assistant commissioner of police, Kavinagar circle.

The driver was arrested near Madhuban Bapudham locality.

Officers said Mursaleen was driving a vacant private bus and had come to the CNG filling station to get fuel.

In his police complaint filed on Friday, Kumar stated that his son was returning home around 3pm from his private school in Akash Nagar, near National Highway-9, when the incident occurred.

“When my son reached near a CNG-filling station near Madhuban Bapudham, a speeding bus knocked him down and he was crushed under the front wheel of the bus. He suffered severe injuries. One Krishna Kumar called me and informed about the incident. I reached the spot and rushed my son to a hospital in Kavi Nagar but he succumbed during treatment around 6.45pm,” the FIR cited the father as saying in the complaint.