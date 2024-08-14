Ghaziabad: 16-year-old falls from 6th floor balcony while making reel on mobile

Ghaziabad A 1.29-minute video of the incident, which went viral, shows the girl lying on the ground, and residents around her calling for a vehicle and an ambulance to take her to the hospital. HT could not independently verify authenticity of the video. (Representative image)

A 16-year-old girl fell off the balcony of her sixth-floor residence while making a social media reel on her mobile phone at a high-rise in Indirapuram at around 4pm on Tuesday, police said.

At the time of filing the report, the girl was reported to have suffered a fractured leg, among other injuries, and was stable, they said.

Police said a video of the incident with the injured girl lying on the ground and crying for help also went viral.

“She was making reels on her mobile phone and in the process, she lost her balance and fell off the balcony. She fell from the sixth floor and into a big potted plant on the ground floor, which reduced the impact of the fall to a great extent. The girl was rushed by neighbours to a hospital where she is under treatment. As of now, she suffered a fractured leg and was attended to by doctors for other injuries,” Swatantra Kumar Singh, assistant commissioner of police, Indirapuram, said.

A 1.29-minute video of the incident, which went viral, shows the girl lying on the ground, and residents around her calling for a vehicle and an ambulance to take her to the hospital. The girl is seen asking for her father and is then taken to the hospital.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

“The condition of the girl is stable at present and we are in touch with the doctors about her health,” the ACP said.