Ghaziabad: 18-year-old first molested, then raped at home; two arrested

Two men were arrested on Wednesday after one of them allegedly molested an 18-year-old woman at her home on Tuesday morning and the other allegedly raped her later in the afternoon, senior police officers from Link Road police station said. First, 19-year-old suspect Raju Kumar entered her home and sexually molested her and fled. A couple of hours later, second suspect Ankit Kumar also entered her home and he raped her before fleeing. The woman disclosed the two incidents to her parents when they returned in the evening. (representational image)

The police said on Tuesday, the woman was at home with her two minor siblings after their parents left for work in the morning. The two suspects, who are the girl’s neighbours, took advantage of the situation.

“After her parents left home, first, 19-year-old suspect Raju Kumar entered her home and sexually molested her and fled. A couple of hours later, second suspect Ankit Kumar also entered her home and he raped her before fleeing. The woman disclosed the two incidents to her parents when they returned in the evening. With the help of some neighbours, they approached the police with a complaint,” said a police officer investigating the case, asking not to be named.

The police said based on the parents’ complaint, they registered an FIR at Link Road police station under provisions under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 354 (molestation) and Section 376 (rape).

“One of them molested her while the second man raped her. An FIR was registered on the complaint given by her father. Proper legal process is being taken up,” said Nimish Patil, deputy commissioner of police (trans-Hindon).

Police said suspects live in the same building as the woman.

“The woman was sent for medical examination and her statements before a magistrate will also be recorded soon. Initially, the age of the girl was stated to be about 16 years but later we ascertained that she was aged about 18 years and three months. So, the provisions of Pocso levied in the FIR will be removed,” the officer quoted above said