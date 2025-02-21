Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ghaziabad: 2 held over attacking man over refusal to sell ‘beedi’

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 21, 2025 06:28 AM IST

The accused allegedly attacked the victim when he refused to sell them “beedi” at the time of closing his shop

Two men were arrested by Ghaziabad police on Thursday allegedly attacking a pan shop vendor and dragging his brother with their car after a dispute over a packet of “beedi” in Shalimar Garden late on February 16, officers aware of the case said.

Following the complaint, police registered an FIR under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said. (FIle Photo)
Following the complaint, police registered an FIR under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said. (FIle Photo)

According to police, the accused have been identified as Happy Kumar, 25, a resident of Baghpat, and Sunil Kumar, 35, from Bhojpur, Ghaziabad. A third suspect involved in the incident is absconding, and police have launched a search for him, they added.

According to police, the suspects arrived at the shop of Sanjit Patra and his elder brother Sanjay Patra in C Block, Shalimar Garden, around 11.30pm on February 16 in a Maruti car.

“Three men came in an Eeco car and asked for a packet of bidi. Since we were shutting down the shop, we refused. Upon this, they attacked me with sticks and injured my head. When they tried to flee, my elder brother chased them, but they hit him with their car, dragged him some distance, and tried to run him over. He suffered severe leg injuries and was saved by locals,” Sanjit Patra, a resident of Karawal Nagar, Delhi, stated in the FIR lodged at Shalimar Garden police station.

“Our teams scanned CCTV footage from the area and identified the car’s registration number. Two of the suspects were arrested on Thursday near the ESI hospital crossing, while the third is still absconding. We will arrest him soon,” said Saloni Agarwal, ACP, Shalimar Garden circle.

Following the complaint, police registered an FIR under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On