Ghaziabad: 2 women held in rape case at ashram, main suspect absconding

The Ghaziabad police on Saturday arrested two women in connection with the rape of a 24-year-old at an ashram in Kaushambi, police said, adding that one of the two women held worked as the manager of the facility. Police said that the main accused, the brother of the manager, is missing. (Representational image)

Police said that the main accused, the brother of the manager, is missing.

“The woman in this connection registered an FIR at Kaushambi police station against the three named suspects. After her statements before a magistrate, we arrested the two women,” said Shweta Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Sahibabad circle.

An FIR was registered at Kaushambi police station on May 8 under sections 64(1) (rape) and 123 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the version of events shared by the police, the woman had been working at the facility for the past 10-11 months. In one instance, the main accused and an accomplice are alleged to have drugged the woman and raped her. The FIR mentions that the incident took place on April 24.

When the victim complained to the manager of the facility, she dismissed her complaint and allegedly physically assaulted her, according to the victim;s complaint.

Police said that two woman fled the ashram on April 24 and lodged a complaint with the police. Besides rape, they alleged the ashram was a hub of illegal activities. “These additional claims will be part of the investigation,” the ACP said.

Police officials added that background checks are underway to determine whether the arrested suspects have a prior criminal record.