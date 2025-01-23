Ghaziabad: 22-year-old man arrested after his gun goes off, injuring 17-year-old boy

A 22-year-old man was arrested for firing at a 17-year-old boy on Wednesday night, injuring him in his groin, at Tilakram Colony in Loni Border police station area, senior police officers said on Thursday. The boy’s mother in her complaint said the suspect pulled out a gun from his pocket and shot the boy. Police said they are looking into this allegation. (Representational image)

The police identified the suspect as Prince Kumar and said they also recovered a countrymade weapon from his possession.

Police said the mother of the injured boy gave a police complaint and an FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 109 (attempt to murder) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) was registered against Prince Kumar.

“We registered an FIR of attempt to murder against the suspect, and he was arrested on Thursday. The injured boy is in the ICU at a Delhi hospital; he is stable,” said Bhaskar Verma, assistant commissioner of police, Ankur Vihar.

Officers investigating the case said Prince Kumar was in possession of the weapon when he was standing with his friends and the weapon went off accidentally, injuring the minor boy.

The boy’s mother in the FIR said her son had gone to a temple and was returning home when he got shot.

“Midway, he offered prasad (temple offering) to the suspect, but he pulled out a weapon from his trousers and fired at my son. He suffered heavy bleeding and fell to the ground. Another youth who was present there saw the entire incident. Suspect Prince left the spot soon after issuing threats that anyone taking up any legal action would be subjected to the same treatment,” the FIR said.

The ACP said “an investigation is on in the case”.