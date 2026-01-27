Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Ghaziabad: 3 held for liquor salesman’s abduction, extortion

    In the FIR registered at Vijay Nagar police station on this Friday, Bhati’s son alleged that the suspects kidnapped his father from outside his shop, and also extorted money online

    Published on: Jan 27, 2026 3:52 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police have arrested three suspects who allegedly kidnapped and severely beat up a 50-year-old liquor salesman on late January 21 night, besides extorting about 25,000 from him, officials said on Monday, adding that one suspect is still at large.

    “During interrogation, the suspects revealed that they had some monetary dispute with the salesman, and he also used to overcharge them for liquor. So, they planned to teach him a lesson,” said Ritesh Tripathi, assistant commissioner of police (Vijay Nagar circle). (Representational image)
    “During interrogation, the suspects revealed that they had some monetary dispute with the salesman, and he also used to overcharge them for liquor. So, they planned to teach him a lesson,” said Ritesh Tripathi, assistant commissioner of police (Vijay Nagar circle). (Representational image)

    The suspects allegedly thrashed him in their car and later dumped him outside his shop in Vijay Nagar, they added.

    Police identified the three arrested suspects as Rohit Yadav, 24, Shivanshu Nagar, 26, and Yash Joshi, 22, all residents of Vijay Nagar. The victim salesman was identified as Kailash Singh Bhati, 50.

    “The three suspects were arrested from Vijay Nagar on Sunday following local information. During interrogation, they revealed that they had some monetary dispute with the salesman, and he also used to overcharge them for liquor. So, they planned to teach him a lesson,” said Ritesh Tripathi, assistant commissioner of police (Vijay Nagar circle).

    In the FIR registered at Vijay Nagar police station on this Friday, Bhati’s son alleged that the suspects kidnapped his father from outside his shop, and also extorted money online.

    An FIR was registered under BNS sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insults intended to provoke a breach of peace), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 308(5) (for putting a person intentionally in fear of death or grievous hurt to commit extortion), 309(6) (robbery), 140(2) (kidnapping or abducting a person to demand ransom), and 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide).

    “We have one more suspect, who is absconding with the car, possibly a Swift-Dzire. Our teams will also arrest him soon,” the ACP added.

    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

    Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Noida News/Ghaziabad: 3 Held For Liquor Salesman’s Abduction, Extortion
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes