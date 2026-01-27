Ghaziabad: 3 held for liquor salesman’s abduction, extortion

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police have arrested three suspects who allegedly kidnapped and severely beat up a 50-year-old liquor salesman on late January 21 night, besides extorting about ₹25,000 from him, officials said on Monday, adding that one suspect is still at large. “During interrogation, the suspects revealed that they had some monetary dispute with the salesman, and he also used to overcharge them for liquor. So, they planned to teach him a lesson,” said Ritesh Tripathi, assistant commissioner of police (Vijay Nagar circle). (Representational image)

The suspects allegedly thrashed him in their car and later dumped him outside his shop in Vijay Nagar, they added.

Police identified the three arrested suspects as Rohit Yadav, 24, Shivanshu Nagar, 26, and Yash Joshi, 22, all residents of Vijay Nagar. The victim salesman was identified as Kailash Singh Bhati, 50.

“The three suspects were arrested from Vijay Nagar on Sunday following local information. During interrogation, they revealed that they had some monetary dispute with the salesman, and he also used to overcharge them for liquor. So, they planned to teach him a lesson,” said Ritesh Tripathi, assistant commissioner of police (Vijay Nagar circle).

In the FIR registered at Vijay Nagar police station on this Friday, Bhati’s son alleged that the suspects kidnapped his father from outside his shop, and also extorted money online.

An FIR was registered under BNS sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insults intended to provoke a breach of peace), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 308(5) (for putting a person intentionally in fear of death or grievous hurt to commit extortion), 309(6) (robbery), 140(2) (kidnapping or abducting a person to demand ransom), and 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide).

“We have one more suspect, who is absconding with the car, possibly a Swift-Dzire. Our teams will also arrest him soon,” the ACP added.