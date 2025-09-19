Ghaziabad: 4 bike-riding youths fall off Thakudwara flyover

Ghaziabad: Four youngsters riding a single motorcycle were left badly injured allegedly after falling along with the vehicle from the Thakurdwara flyover about 18-20 feet below on the GT Road late Wednesday after their bike turned imbalanced, police said on Thursday. Thakurdwara flyover is a two-lane flyover, for both sides of traffic, which connects Ghanta Ghar to near New Bus Adda on the GT Road. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

According to police, the incident happened around 11.45pm when the four friends, who are residents of nearby Islam Nagar went to Ghanta Ghar market, and were returning home on the motorbike. Their exact age is yet to be ascertained.

“It was probably due to some incoming vehicle from the other side or other reasons that they lost balance and fell along with the bike from a height of about 18-20 feet. All four suffered injuries as a result of the fall and were rushed by locals to the MMG district hospital, which is opposite to the flyover,” said station house officer (Kotwali police station) Manoj Kumar.

“The exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, as their families are busy getting them treated. One of the injured is still in the hospital, while the families of the other three have taken them to a higher center for treatment. All four injured are young boys aged 16-18. But we are yet to ascertain their ages,” the SHO added.

Thakurdwara flyover is a two-lane flyover, for both sides of traffic, which connects Ghanta Ghar to near New Bus Adda on the GT Road.

Assistant commissioner of police (Kotwali circle) Ritesh Tripathi did not respond to calls for his response over the incident.

Family of one of the boys said all four had a sudden plan to visit the Ghanta Ghar Market to have some fast food. “It was around 11pm when my brother took out the bike silently, and all four friends sneaked out of their homes to the market. It was around 11.45pm on Wednesday their bike slipped from the flyover. My brother has suffered a severe injury to his thigh and has a fracture. We are still wondering where to take him for better treatment. The families of three other boys, also aged 16-17 years and all minors in age, have taken them to other hospitals for treatment,” said Mohammad Wahid, brother of one of the injured boys.

Wahid said that his family received a call about the incident from a local and they later rushed to the MMG hospital.