Ghaziabad aims 5,000 daily Covid-19 vaccination to achieve March target

The Ghaziabad district health department said they will vaccinate 5,000 people at government and private centres a day to meet the month’s target of 93,480 vaccinations for phase-3 first-time beneficiaries
By Peeyush Khandelwal, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:18 PM IST

The Ghaziabad district health department said they will vaccinate 5,000 people at government and private centres a day to meet the month’s target of 93,480 vaccinations for phase-3 first-time beneficiaries.

“We have identified 25 government health care facilities, including district hospitals, community health centres (CHC) and urban primary health centres (UPHC). The two district hospitals at Sanjay Nagar and Women Hospital have been asked to vaccinate 240 beneficiaries each-a-day, while the CHCs have been asked to cater to 300 each. The UPHC have been asked to vaccinate 200 each while the rest of the government facilities will take up vaccination of 100 beneficiaries each in a day,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer.

Under phase-3 are people over the age of 60 or those with co-morbidities and 45 years old, as per the Uttar Pradesh government’s programme schedule. The other two phases were health care workers and front line workers, which includes police, paramilitary personnel and district officials. Phase-3, or last phase, will begin on March 4.

The Uttar Pradesh government had given each district a target for the month. For Ghaziabad, it was around 25% of the total listed beneficiaries under phase-3.

Dr Gupta said that, till Wednesday, 16 private hospitals had come forward to buy the vaccine from the government and more were likely to enrol in the coming days. Overall, 29 of the 33 private hospitals had agreed to participate in the vaccination drive.

As per government directions, private hospitals will buy the vaccine from the health department in multiples of 100 doses at a cost of 150 for each dose. They will be allowed to charge 250 per dose from beneficiaries.

“Two private hospitals are likely to vaccinate 300 beneficiaries each daily, while one Vaishali hospital will target 400. The rest will vaccinate 100 each. With this schedule, we will be able to take up vaccination of about 5000 beneficiaries each per day and will be able to achieve the monthly target,” Dr Gupta said.

Officials with the health department said that the government told them to meet the target and not exceed it.

The officials said that the healthcare workers and the frontline workers who will have their second dose due can come to any of the government centres for free of cost vaccination or can go to private hospitals in case they wish to get paid vaccine.

As per directions by the UP government, the district hospitals will operate for six days a week while the other government facilities will operate on Monday, Thursday and Friday. The private hospitals are directed to take vaccination on a minimum of four days in a week.

As per district administration figures, of the 23,754 health care workers scheduled to get their first shot of the Covid-19 vaccination till February 25, around 75% turned up since January 16. From February 15, the second dose phase began for them. Till February 26, their turnout had been 87% (10421 of 11964).

Of the 18,857 front line workers who were supposed to get their first shot, 10,236 had turned up till February 25. Their second dose phase was yet to begin.

The phase-3 beneficiaries were up to a much better start with all 300 beneficiaries getting their first shot on March 1.

