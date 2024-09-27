Ghaziabad: Boy slits madarsa teacher’s throat for scolding him

A 12-year-old male student of a madarsa in Ghaziabad allegedly slashed the throat of his 27-year-old teacher on Wednesday afternoon, after the man allegedly scolded him for creating a nuisance during classes, police said Thursday. Police on Thursday night said the teacher’s father gave a police complaint about the incident and a case of attempt to murder was registered. (Representational image)

Officers said the teacher, Aas Mohammed, suffered a deep cut to this throat and was rushed to a private hospital in Hapur, where he continues to remain under treatment.

The incident happened under the jurisdiction of Bhojpur police station and officers said the boy and his family are on the run since the incident on Wednesday afternoon.

“On Wednesday afternoon, the teacher became annoyed as the boy was disturbing the classes. He scolded the boy and sent him home. This did not go down well with the boy. Later that evening, he arrived at the madarsa with a sickle and inflicted a deep cut on his teacher’s throat after the latter went to sleep,” said an officer from Bhojpur police station, asking not to be named.

The officials said the boy fled soon after the incident and the injured teacher was rushed by other colleagues to a private hospital in Hapur.

Police were also informed by other teachers that Mohammed had caught the boy lighting up a bidi and scolded him and that might be the motive for the attack. However, police are yet to confirm the trigger of the attack.

“The injured teacher suffered a deep cut to his throat and is presently under treatment. We searched the locality but the boy and his family could not be found. Our team also visited the hospital in Hapur to ascertain the condition of the injured teacher. His family is presently attending to him,” the officer quoted above said.

Gyan Prakash Rai, assistant commissioner of police, Modinagar, said the condition of teacher is being monitored.

The ACP on Thursday night said teacher’s father gave a police complaint about the incident and a case of attempt to murder was registered.

“One of our sub-inspectors is at the hospital, monitoring the condition of the injured man. Further probe is on,” Rai said