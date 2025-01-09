Ghaziabad civic body picks firm to install ITMS at 41 intersections

The integrated traffic management system (ITMS) will be implemented in Ghaziabad in the next eight months as the Ghaziabad municipal corporation has selected a company to take up the project, the officials of the civic agency said on Tuesday. Hapur Chungi junction in Ghaziabad. The funds for the project were provided under the state smart city mission. (Sakib Ali /HT Photo)

The officials said the ITMS will be implemented at 41 major traffic intersections under the corporation’s jurisdiction. The ITMS provides various systems aimed at optimising traffic management, including traffic control, traffic enforcement, red-light violation detection, no helmet detection, and triple riding detection.

“The tendering process got over recently and we have selected one of three companies that participated in the tendering process. The company that was selected quoted a cost of ₹53 crore as against the tender price of ₹84 crore. So we will save on cost as well. They have been asked to sign the agreement and initiate works,” said NK Chaudhary, chief engineer, municipal corporation.

The ITMS system will connect 41 major traffic intersections across the city.

Some of the major intersections to be included in the plan are the ones at CISF Road in Indirapuram, UP-Gate, Kala Patthar in Indirapuram, Raj Nagar Extension, SRS Cinema intersection in Indirapuram, Ghookhna on Delhi-Meerut Road, near the air force station at Hindon, Siddharth Vihar, Vivekanand Nagar, Saur Urja Marg in Sahibabad, and near Sahibabad railway station, among others.

The funds for the project have been provided under the state smart city mission. Under the scheme, selected cities, including Ghaziabad, will get ₹50 crore annually from the state government for a period of five years ti implement smart projects.

“The work will start as soon as the agreement is signed in the coming days. We are expecting that the ITMS will be fully implemented in Ghaziabad in the next eight months,” Chaudhary said.

Apart from aiding enforcement against traffic violators, the system will also help nab criminals, as the police will be able to detect their faces with the help of high-resolution cameras. The cameras will be operated through a command centre that is coming up at the corporation’s headquarters at Navyug Market.