Ghaziabad civic body raises demand for funds to take over three services in Indirapuram
The Ghaziabad municipal corporation has raised a demand of about ₹42 crore from the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) against the capital and operating expenditure of the three services.
Discussions are presently underway between the GDA and the municipal corporation for the handover of three services of Indirapuram township to the civic body, namely horticulture, streetlights and cleaning activities.
The deliberations for the handover of Indirapuram to the municipal corporation took almost 10 years and on May 21, the corporation board gave the nod for the partial takeover of services from the GDA.
“The funds demanded include the capital and operating expenditure on these services and also includes two years of maintenance. There are some gaps in the infrastructure which need to be plugged before the takeover is complete. We need around ₹42 crore and discussions will be held before the final amount is chalked out,” said Mahendra Singh Tanwar, Ghaziabad municipal commissioner.
GDA officials said that they maintain about 104 parks and nearly 7,700 streetlights in Indirapuram and they will be handed over to the civic body.
The Indirapuram township is located close to the Delhi border and saw rapid housing and commercial development in the 1990s and has around 80,000 households. The locality is under the GDA, which provides key services in the area that has seven residential wards.
The process of handover was discussed several times by the two agencies during the last few years but could not move forward as the civic body alleged gaps in sewerage and water supply infrastructure.
-
Chandigarh golfer Nihaal Cheema shines at junior tournament
City-based golfer Nihaal Cheema finished second in the Under-8 category with a cumulative score of plus-6 in the two rounds played over two days during the Uttarakhand State Sub-Junior and Junior Championship was hosted by the Uttaranchal Golf Federation at FRIMA Golf Course, Dehradun, recently. The five-year-old was the youngest participant in the tournament. Nihaal, a UKG student at Vivek High School, started playing golf at the age of two at the Chandigarh Golf Club.
-
Alleging contamination, Sunny Enclave residents seek water sampling
Residents of Sunny Enclave, Zirakpur, urged the municipal council to conduct testing of water being supplied from the tubewell at Preet Colony, after the residents complained of contaminated water.
-
Chandigarh | Tomato prices see 33% rise in two weeks
Tomatoes, which are one of the most vital ingredients in meal preparation, have seen an almost 33% rise in price, going up from ₹60/kg in the second week of June to ₹80/kg now. A supervisor of Punjab Mandi Board in Chandigarh, Harpreet Singh added that there is a shortage of tomatoes at the wholesale mandi in Sector 26 as well. With monsoon on the horizon, the rates of vegetables can further get affected in case of heavy rains, high-velocity winds or hailstorms.
-
Lok Adalat: PSPCL official’s salary attached over delay in installing power connection
The Permanent Lok Adalat, Mohali, ordered the attachment of the salary of a Punjab State Power Corporation Limited executive engineer in a case of alleged delay in installing a power connection in Zirakpur. The adalat, presided over by Vandana Gupta and SS Dhaliwal, passed the order on June 21, while observing that despite the orders, the PSPCL was avoiding to release the connection on “flimsy grounds”. Adalat concluded PSLC is acting in deliberate defiance.
-
Amid space war: PU reconstitutes dept committees of Centre for Nuclear Medicine
A day after a team of Panjab University tried to take possession of the space at the Centre for Nuclear Medicine, the varsity on Wednesday reconstituted the centre's departmental committees, a move condemned by the teachers' union. The university also stated that it would review the long-term viability of the MSc programme of nuclear medicine, especially in the backdrop of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research starting its own programme.
