Ghaziabad cops face heat for questioning stabbed girl as she lay bleeding

Policemen from the Vijay Nagar police station are facing an inquiry after they were found recording the video statement of a 17-year-old girl, who was stabbed multiple times allegedly by her male friend, at the scene of crime itself instead of rushing her to a hospital for medical treatment on Tuesday evening.

Senior police officers said they took cognizance of a video that was widely shared on social media and showed the girl lying in a pool of blood, even as the policemen went about recording her statement on their phones.

According to the police, the girl, a class 12 student, was stabbed on Tuesday evening at an abandoned building in Sain Vihar, where she was called by her friend Mayank Pandit, 22, who was pressing her for marriage. When she turned him down yet again, Pandit stabbed her several times before fleeing the scene, police said.

“The girl and the suspect knew each other for the past one and half years and her mother did not approve of their friendship. On Tuesday evening, the suspect called her to an abandoned residential building where he stabbed her several times and left her bleeding on the second floor. She is currently undergoing treatment at the GTB hospital in Delhi and her condition is critical; police have arrested the suspect,” said Nipun Agarwal, superintendent of police (city 1).

The girl’s family said in their complaint that she went out on Tuesday evening for her coaching classes and did not return till late. “Thereafter, we got a call from someone who told us that our daughter was lying injured at a building in Sain Vihar. When we rushed there, she was bleeding profusely and she told us who had stabbed her,” the girl’s parents said in their complaint.

Following the incident, the police registered an FIR under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder) against Pandit and arrested him on Tuesday night.

No sooner had the arrest been made than the video of the policemen callously recording the girl’s statement as she lay bleeding went viral. The video purportedly showed the injured girl on the floor, writhing in agony, even as the policemen got busy recording her statement.

Senior officers said they have initiated an inquiry into the incident and it will be taken up by circle officer (city 1).

“We have taken the cognizance of the video and an inquiry has been initiated. The policemen at the scene have said they had called for an ambulance and were recording her statement till it arrived. However, the incident will be inquired into and suitable action will be taken,” the SP said.

