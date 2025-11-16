Ghaziabad DM directs RWA security to be polite, not dress like defence staff

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad district magistrate (DM) on Friday issued orders stating that security guards, bouncers employed by resident welfare associations (RWAs), apartment owners associations (AOAs), private developers or individuals should be trained to talk politely with the public and they should not be allowed to wear uniforms similar to those of security personnel such as army, paramilitary forces or police. The decision aims to improve public safety (Representative photo)

Earlier in October this year, DM Ravinder Kumar Mandar had also constituted a committee of officials, headed by the city magistrate, to address complaints of residents against RWAs and AOAs.

According to officials, the committee has started functioning and will investigate complaints and, if necessary, initiate legal proceedings against those found guilty of harassment or misuse of power.

DM Mandar in a statement, said, “During public meetings, I frequently receive complaints from residents saying that various RWAs/AOAs/developers/private individuals employ security guards and bouncers. They wear uniforms similar to those of police/ security personnel to intimidate, threaten people to create an atmosphere of fear among the public. This type of behaviour is absolutely unacceptable and strict action will be taken against such individuals.”

HT reached out to DM Mandar and city magistrate Santosh Kumar for a response on the issue, however, no response was received by the time of going to print.

“The committee previously headed by the city magistrate to look into complaints will also look into the complaints against security guards/bouncers, etc. The committee is headed by the city magistrate, deputy registrar, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of the local police circle, and also the local station house officer,” said an officer from the DM office on Saturday.

The members of several RWAs/AOAs said that the directions against the use of uniforms similar to security personnel or the police were acceptable.

“However, the committee previously formed to investigate complaints against them, should also have representatives of RWAs/AOAs so that the actual ground-level information is also shared during the meetings,” said Colonel TP Tyagi (retired), president of Flat Owners Federation Ghaziabad.

Other RWA groups said that they do not have facilities or methods to train the security staff, and they generally do not employ bouncers.

“The training might be possible in situations where the maintenance is carried out by the developer. Further, the local police station should be roped in for a monthly/tri-monthly briefing of security guards in their jurisdiction areas. This will help to bring order and will also create awareness among the security staff,” said VK Mittal, former president of Kaushambi Apartments RWA.

Earlier in September, 2024, the police arrested two security guards of a high-rise in Mohan Nagar for assaulting a 43-year-old resident.