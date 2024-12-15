Ghaziabad: Fire guts 18 shanties, scrap godown in Kanawani

A major fire erupted in the Kanawani area near Indirapuram late Saturday night, destroying 18 shanties and a scrap godown, officials said. The blaze, reportedly caused by children playing with fire, was brought under control after an hour-long effort by the fire department. No casualties were reported, though two goats suffered injuries, fire department officials added. Three fire tenders were pressed into service while four more were rushed as the fire spread due to winds and it was about one hour later that the fire was completely controlled. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The fire department received a distress call at 11.58pm and immediately dispatched three fire tenders from the Vaishali fire station. “The shanties and a scrap godown were on fire in Kanawani. Three fire tenders were pressed into service while four more were rushed as the fire spread due to winds. It was about one hour later that the fire was completely controlled,” said Rahul Pal, chief fire officer (CFO). He added, “Timely efforts by the fire department saved about 100 shanties from the blaze.”

Locals reported being caught off guard by the sudden blaze, officials said. “We do not know how the fire started, but all locals in the village rushed and tried to douse the fire. The fire department was also called for help. We expect that about 15-20 shanties were gutted,” said Vijender Singh, a local resident.

While the exact cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed, the CFO suggested it might have been triggered by children playing with fire. “Upon questioning locals, some children were playing and they ignited fire in some plastic bottles. This probably initiated the fire,” Pal said.