Ghaziabad: Four RRTS stations get e-bus connectivity

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the agency executing the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project, has made available electric buses at four RRTS stations in Ghaziabad to provide last-mile connectivity to passengers. The e-buses will stop at the four RRTS stations in Ghaziabad at a frequency of 15-20 minutes, said NCRTC officials. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The officials said the low-floor air-conditioned e-buses, already operating in the city as part of state-run transport system, will now have stoppages at Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar and Duhai stations.

The 82km long RRTS project is aimed to connect the three cities of Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut with trains having a design speed of 180km/hour.

Already, all eight RRTS stations in Ghaziabad at Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Duhai Depot, Muradnagar, Modinagar (south) and Modinagar (north) are operational.

“We have made provisions for e-buses to stop at four stations in Ghaziabad. We are in talks with the authorities to make these buses available at Muradnagar and two stations in Modinagar. This will help passengers get last mile connectivity. Generally, the e-buses will have stoppage at our stations at a frequency of 15-20 minutes,” said a spokesperson from NCRTC.

Presently, 50 state-run e-buses are operational in Ghaziabad city on six different routes.

The NCRTC officials said that they have already designed their stations with bus bays where passengers can easily board e-buses.

“Commuters can also access details of routes and frequency of these e-buses through ‘RRTS Connect’ mobile app and the RRTS website (rrts.co.in). Passengers in the 10km vicinity of stations can easily board RRTS trains with the help of e-buses. The NCRTC has already collaborated with private operators for providing cab services at Sahibabad and Ghaziabad stations, besides auto-rickshaws and bike taxis,” the spokesperson said.

The Uttar Pradesh government in January 2023 had given an in-principle approval for operating feeder buses and the regional transport authority (RTA) later gave a final nod. The RTA then chalked out 17 different routes from three RRTS stations of Sahibabad, Ghaziabad and Guldhar.

“The operators have not shown any interest so far. We expect that once more stations get operational and ridership increases, they may come forward to get permits,” said PK Singh, regional transport officer.

According to official estimates of NCRTC, the eight stations in Ghaziabad have a daily ridership of about 12,000 passengers and more are expected once the Meerut (south) station gets operational in the coming weeks.