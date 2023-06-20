Home / Cities / Noida News / Ghaziabad garbage units under lens for lack of basic infrastructure

Ghaziabad garbage units under lens for lack of basic infrastructure

ByPeeyush Khandelwal
Jun 20, 2023 11:33 PM IST

The two waste management sites were set up in 2022 to collect, sort and send residual waste to the civic body’s processing site in Morta

The Ghaziabad municipal commissioner has ordered an inquiry and sought a detailed report about the civic body’s waste management sites or “garbage factories” at Ret Mandi and Sihani after mayor Sunita Dayal discovered several irregularities at the Ret Mandi site during a surprise visit on Tuesday and asked for a full investigation.

The Ret Mandi waste management site in Ghaziabad on Tuesday. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
The Ret Mandi waste management site in Ghaziabad on Tuesday. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

“I found several issues during a visit to the garbage factory at Ret Mandi. It just seemed like a huge waste dump, with no actual waste segregation. The machines at the site were removed three months ago. The workers didn’t even have basic protection gear like masks or gloves,” mayor Dayal said, adding that the facilities meant for the workers’ children were locked.

The two waste management sites were set up in 2022 to collect, sort and send residual waste to the civic body’s processing site in Morta. One site, Ret Mandi, handles daily solid waste from the Ghaziabad municipal corporation’s (GMC) city area, while the other one in Sihani handles waste from the Kavi Nagar area.

Each site can segregate 250-300 metric tonnes of daily solid waste. GMC built them because it has no facility to scientifically dispose of the 1,400 metric tonnes of waste it generates daily. There has been a proposal to build a waste-to-energy plant in Galand for the past several years, but no construction has begun due to local residents’ opposition.

During a visit to the Ret Mandi site on August 27, 2022, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath checked the waste handling, and interacted with the workers’ children at the playschool inside the garbage management site.

Municipal commissioner Nitin Gaur directed officials to launch an investigation, and sought a report in two days.

“If problems are found, we will fix them immediately. I’ve talked with officials about the mayor’s visit and the state of the site. They told me that a company has been hired to install a conveyor belt at the site but it has not been built. Waste is being manually sorted, but even that has been stopped due to rains in the last couple of days. The additional municipal commissioner will hold the inquiry,” Gaur said, adding that GMC will correct any mistakes once the report is ready.

Explaining the waste handling process at the two sites, Ghaziabad municipal health officer Mithilesh Kumar said, “The garbage collected from homes is brought to these sites. Until now, sorting was done by hand, but a machine is being set up to do it. A company will turn wet waste into manure, while dry waste will be sorted, and the leftovers will be sent to Morta for further processing.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Peeyush Khandelwal

    Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh – from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade.

Topics
inquiry waste management
inquiry waste management
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out