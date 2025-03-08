Ghaziabad: GMC board nod for smart-parking, Indirapuram to be agency’s sixth zone

The Ghaziabad municipal corporation’s board meeting on Friday decided to create an integrated smart-parking system for the city and make Indirapuram township the corporation’s sixth zone, among a slew of other decisions. Indirapuram township on Thursday. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Officials said that they plan to develop state-of-the-art modernised parking in different zones across the corporation’s jurisdiction area. The existing parking lots will also be brought under the ambit of the new system.

“We intend to develop smart parking so that commuters do not face parking issues while going to residential and commercial areas across the city. They will be able to get availability of parking, location etc through IT-enabled services and an app. The proposal was put before the board, which decided that it should be initiated with the help of a pilot project, and can later be replicated across the different zones after reviewing the progress. So, we will now select a ward where the pilot project will come up,” said Vikramaditya Malik, Ghaziabad municipal commissioner.

Under the proposal, the corporation has proposed a committee of 13 officials, which include officers from the corporation, Ghaziabad traffic police, Ghaziabad development authority, public works department, electricity department, transport department, and the fire department, to identify spots for parking zones and no-parking zones.

The parking fee for cars has been proposed at ₹40 for two hours and ₹20 for every subsequent two hours. The per-day parking rate has been fixed at ₹100 for 24 hours, while the monthly charges would be ₹2,000.

For two-wheelers, the first two-hourly rate is ₹20, while for every subsequent two hours, the rate has been fixed at ₹10. The per day and the monthly charges have been fixed at ₹50 and ₹1,000. The proposal said that the immobilisation of vehicles will attract charges of ₹1,000 for four-wheelers and ₹200 two-wheelers. The corporation has also proposed the tow-away charges at ₹1,500 for four-wheelers and ₹500 for two-wheelers.

The second important proposal that was cleared in the meeting was to declare Indirapuram township as the civic agency’s sixth zone. The corporation currently has five zones – Mohan Nagar, Vasundhara, City Zone, Vijay Nagar, and Kavi Nagar.

The Indirapuram township was taken over by the corporation from the Ghaziabad development authority (GDA) in September 2024 after the two agencies signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

“Considering the number of households, we have cleared the proposal to declare Indirapuram township as the corporation’s sixth zone. This will be beneficial for residents as they can come for different civic services to the local zonal office. The process for establishing a zonal office is likely to be completed in the next three months. A proposal for manpower requirement for Indirapuram was also cleared,” Malik added.

Indirapuram township is currently covered under the corporation’s Vasundhara zone.

The corporation has already deployed 200 cleaning staff exclusively for Indirapuram and another 196 will also be roped in according to the proposal. According to official estimates, the township comprises 52,572 households.