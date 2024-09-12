Ghaziabad hotels told to obtain consent to operate by Dec 31, else face fines, seizure

The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) has asked hospitality establishments in Ghaziabad district to obtain air and water related no objection certificates (NOCs) from the pollution control board by December 31, failing which they would have to face a penalty and/or sealing action. In accordance with the orders of the tribunal, if erring establishments don’t obtain NOCs in time, they will be liable to pay fines and also face seizure of premises, said officials. (HT Archive)

The officials of the pollution watchdog said the new rule was effected on the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

UPPCB officials said there are about 200 restaurants, hotels, and malls, operating in Ghaziabad and all of them will have to seek the consent to operate. The officials said they have issued a public notice in this regard as well.

“We estimate that there are about 200 such establishments and about 50 of them are non-compliant. We have seized premises and imposed penalties on 15 such defaulters and action has been initiated against the other 35 establishments as well. They have been asked to obtain air and water consent to operate from UPPCB by December 31,” said Vikas Mishra, regional officer, UPPCB.

The officials said the NGT had issued direction to this effect while hearing a petition filed by Ghaziabad residents Prasoon Pant and Pradeep Dahalia in 2023, in which they contended that various hospitality establishments were operating without obtaining requisite consent under Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.

“In respect of the proponents who have not obtained any consent till date, looking to the facts and circumstances and also the fact that in most of the cases, it is the lack of knowledge or information by the proponents concerned, we allow them three months’ time to apply and obtain consent from the competent authority i.e. UPPCB. After three months, hospitality establishments who have not obtained consents shall not be allowed to operate,” the tribunal said in its order on August 23.

The tribunal also said the UPPCB shall initiate punitive, preventive, prohibitive and remedial steps including assessment and recovery of environmental compensation from the proponents who fail to obtain NOCs within the stipulated time frame.

The tribunal also asked the pollution control board to submit a compliance report by January 15, 2025.

